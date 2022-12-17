Elon Musk’s Twitter suspension of journalists could endanger free speech, experts warn

Free speech experts and human rights organizations blasted Elon Musk's decision to suspend several high-profile journalists from Twitter on Thursday, with some raising concerns that the tech tycoon has created an opening for authoritarian regimes to intensify their crackdowns on independent reporting and political dissent. In interviews, academics who specialize in freedom of expression and technology expressed worries that despots and authoritarian leaders around the world might sense an opportunity and ask Musk to help squash the work of journalists and activists, potentially as a condition of doing business in their countries. "The worst governments are already going to suppress...