CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan: Elon Musk banning me from Twitter ‘rich and ironic’

Donie O'Sullivan on billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk suspending accounts of nine journalists: 'It is quite rich and ironic for the billionaire to say he is a free speech guy to be shutting down journalists who are critical of him.' Photograph: Douglas Healey Irish CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan said it was “rich and ironic” for self-professed free speech absolutist Elon Musk to be shutting down journalists after his Twitter account was suspended. O’Sullivan was one of a handful of reporters covering Musk, the controversial owner of Twitter, who had their accounts on the social media platform suspended on Thursday night....