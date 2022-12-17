Why Yangtse in Tawang sector is the sore point China keeps returning to

The recent clash between the soldiers of India and China in Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector brought back the memories of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which had led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. While incursion attempts happen almost every year, what’s unique now is the increasing number of PLA soldiers engaged in them. On the morning of 9 December, over 200 PLA soldiers armed with monkey fists, taser guns and spiked clubs with nails fitted on them tried to cross over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Yangtse, which is one of the mutually recognised...