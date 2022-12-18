AIIMS server attack: Delhi Police seeks info on China, Hong Kong-based IP address

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit has written to CBI seeking details from Interpol about the IP addresses of email IDs from China and Hong Kong in connection with its probe into the AIIMS server attack case, officials said on Sunday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is India’s nodal agency for Interpol matters. According to sources, the attack on the servers of AIIMS-Delhi is suspected to have originated from locations in China and Hong Kong. Further details have been sought which can be obtained from companies in China and Hong Kong. The All India...