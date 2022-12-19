AIIMS cyberattack: Delhi Police seek details about China, Hong Kong-based IP addresses

The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit on Sunday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to get details from the Interpol about the IP addresses of emails from China and Hong Kong in connection with its inquiry into the cyberattack that crippled the servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital, the Hindustan Times reported. The Central Bureau of Investigation is India’s nodal agency for contact with Interpol. On November 23, several departments at AIIMS were unable to log onto the e-hospital server to view patient reports. An inquiry by the National Informatics...