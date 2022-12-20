Samsung Galaxy S23: release, specs, price, rumors, and news

The Galaxy S23 — one of 2023’s most-anticipated smartphones — remains unofficially announced by Samsung. Luckily, the company tends to have a consistent and predictable schedule when it comes to its hardware releases. We won’t be hearing official details and specs regarding the S23 for a while still, but the seemingly constant stream of leaks and rumors surrounding the smartphone have already painted a pretty good picture of what fans can expect from it. As we wait for official confirmation on the Galaxy S23 from Samsung itself, here’s a quick roundup of everything we know so far. Samsung Galaxy S23...