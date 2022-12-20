FIFA mostly wins big but loses some trust at Qatar World Cup

Even before an epic final won by Lionel Messi and Argentina, FIFA president Gianni Infantino was calling it “the best World Cup ever” in Qatar. There was clear self-interest to declare the success of a tournament that was politically fraught for most of the 12 years since the wealthy emirate was picked as host by a previous FIFA leadership broadly tainted by corruption allegations. FIFA’s fundamental role is to oversee global football’s rules and make sure World Cups happen on schedule: Goal achieved, billions of dollars duly earned. As ever with arguably the world sport’s most colorful governing body, there...