No Jail For Teen Who Pushed Chinese Woman Into Canal

A teenager convicted of attacking a Chinese woman who was pushed into a canal in Dublin when she challenged youths about racial taunts has avoided a custodial sentence. Video footage went viral on social media site TikTok of the woman remonstrating with boys who laughed as she was suddenly knocked into the Royal Canal in Dublin 15 on the evening of August 14, 2020, after she challenged youthsabout racial taunts. Two boys, now 16, were charged with assaulting Xeudan Xiong, 50, at the 12th Lock, Castleknock. Video footage of Chinese woman Xeudan Xiong being...