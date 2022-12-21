China wants Covid patients to go to work. The public isn't so sure

A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here. Hong Kong CNN — Just weeks ago, catching Covid in China meant being taken to government quarantine for an indeterminate stay and your entire residential building being locked down, trapping neighbors in their homes for days or weeks. Now, as the country rapidly relaxes restrictions, millions of people have been told to keep going to work — even if they’re infected. The cities of Wuhu, Chongqing...