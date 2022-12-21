The Real Picture: Why China’s official COVID death count doesn’t stack up

After witnessing rare and unprecedented protests late in November, China, on 7 December, rolled back its tough zero-COVID rules — much to the relief of the protesters and people across the Asian nation. Now, two weeks later, China is witnessing a COVID wave unlike any other, leaving their medical facilities gasping and people wondering if they were better off with the strict virus curbs. If one image or post correctly describes the chaos that China is now witnessing, it is courtesy Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist. On Twitter, he posted a video of how hospitals in China were...