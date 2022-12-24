Huawei Kirin chips are officially out of stock, but all hope isn't lost

Recent reports have it that the Huawei Kirin chips are out of stock. Some of these chips can be found in the Huawei Mate 30 series, P40 series and other devices. The Kirin chipset was a window for Huawei to break free from dependency on Snapdragon flagship chips. Things were going fine for the Chinese tech giant until it got hit with US sanctions based on security concerns. The United States sanctions on Huawei technology put every aspect of the Chinese business at risk. This includes the production of cutting-edge Kirin chips since it uses American technology in its development....