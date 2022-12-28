What's next for demand after 'unusually slow' Q4: Forward Air

Forward Air shares are delivering on something few companies have as the year draws to a close. The stock is beating the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P 500 in the fourth quarter. The trucking and logistics company, which counts Home Depot and Delta Airlines among its customers, receives 30% of its revenue from e-commerce, 40% from industrial trucking, and 30% from specialty trucking for high-value services including live events and health-care equipment. Forward Air CEO Tom Schmitt recently spoke with CNBC's Frank Holland about the holiday shipping season, the volume his customers are expecting for Lunar New Year,...