2022 Saw Stunning Visuals Of Rockets Separating Mid Air At 1,000 Km/h+

With 2022 coming to an end, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) has topped the year with a record number of launches. Statistics show that SpaceX alone nearly matched China's launch cadence, and with yesterday's Falcon 9 launch another success, the rocket is now the world record holder for the most successful launches of a single lineup. 2022 also saw SpaceX provide the best views of its rocket launches, with the ground camera often tracking the Falcon 9...