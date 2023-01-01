The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

2022 Saw Stunning Visuals Of Rockets Separating Mid Air At 1,000 Km/h+

January 1, 2023
This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy. With 2022 coming to an end, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) has topped the year with a record number of launches. Statistics show that SpaceX alone nearly matched China's launch cadence, and with yesterday's Falcon 9 launch another success, the rocket is now the world record holder for the most successful launches of a single lineup. 2022 also saw SpaceX provide the best views of its rocket launches, with the ground camera often tracking the Falcon 9...
