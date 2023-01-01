How does the EU-US relationship impact Ireland?

Ireland's explosive growth and development over the past five decades has been driven by the European single market and the inflow of US capital – and by Irish policy choices to make the most of those two elements. The relationship between the EU and the US is absolutely central to Irish national interest. Without that essential, transatlantic framework, Ireland’s economic, political and social choices are drastically reduced. It’s not a question of either-or: Both the EU and the US are essential to Irish interests, and the relationship between the US and the EU is the key strategic relationship overarching all...