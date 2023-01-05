The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Australia to purchase US-made HIMARS missile system

January 5, 2023
Source: edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
Seoul, South Korea CNN — Australia on Thursday confirmed it is purchasing two advanced missile and rocket systems, including one used by Ukraine with devastating force against Russia, as deterrence to potential regional threats to its security. The purchase of the systems, the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), has been in the works since last spring, when then-Defense Minister Peter Dutton said the war in Ukraine and looming threats from China, showed the need for Australia to upgrade its defensive weapons systems. Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles reiterated that point...
