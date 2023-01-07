Chinese govt to crack down on social media users who like "inappropriate" posts: Report

China will now crack down on users who like social media posts that the Chinese government deems inappropriate and with this, freedom of expression has reached a new low in the country, according to a report in The Hong Kong Post. The new regulations drafted by the Cyberspace Administration of China have been effective since December 15, 2022. In the new regulations, 'likes' have been linked to 'comments' and 'responses' on the internet. China's Cyberspace Administration is a government agency that monitors, controls and censors communication on social media platforms and the internet. The new regulations come following discomfort within...