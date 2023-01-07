Photo of Russian Soldier Using Bow and Arrow in Ukraine Sparks Ridicule

A photo of a Russian soldier using a bow and arrow in Ukraine has brought ridicule online. The images, which first began circulating on Telegram in November, were shared on Twitter Tuesday by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs. "A photo of a Russian soldier from Bashkiriya at war in Ukraine is shared by Russian Telegram channels. He is armed with bow and arrows. He also has a rifle just in case. Is there a cavalry riding somewhere?" Gerashchenko tweeted. The photos show the soldier standing in an empty field while aiming an arrow into the...