India’s service exports hit all-time high of $273.6 bn in 2022. Outlook is rosy too

January 9, 2023
Source: theprint.in theprint.in
News Snapshot:
New Delhi: India’s export performance presents an underwhelming picture, but there’s one bright spot: services. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, India’s export of services reached an all-time high of $273.57 billion as of November last year — that’s 17.03 per cent more than the value of services exported in all the 12 months of 2021, despite the looming threat of a global recession. It’s all the more impressive considering that 10 years ago, in 2012, India exported $140 billion worth of services. Rising at an annual average growth rate of 6.9 per cent, this number nearly doubled...
