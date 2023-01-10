The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Ultra Rumored To Get A Price Increase This Year To Justify The New Exclusive Features

January 10, 2023
Source: wccftech.com wccftech.com
News Snapshot:
Apple has been reported to bring more exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra compared to less expensive models this year. However, the rumor is that these upgrades will come at a price, and Apple may need to distinguish between the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and the top-end ones by introducing a higher price gap. Sadly, the rumor does not state the starting price of the iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Ultra The rumor on Weibo talks about the price increase coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra. Assuming...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter