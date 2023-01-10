Brian Sullivan's 5 predictions for 2023

It's time again for my annual predictions for markets and economies. After going 5-for-5 in 2021, last year was much more difficult to predict. A war, energy crisis and China's Covid obsession will do that. I'd call my 2022 predictions a two-for-two, with a long-term "we shall see" on the baby boom prediction. On a macro note, although we have been reporting on and talking about the UK and European energy crisis since before the war, I'm not sure anyone saw this level of escalation and pain coming for the Ukrainian people. So let's be clear that the main prediction...