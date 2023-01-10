Big Tech sued by Seattle schools over mental health 'crisis'

The public school district in the US city of Seattle has filed a lawsuit against big tech companies for allegedly causing mental harm, depression and anxiety among students. The complaint, which was filed on Friday, targets Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram, but also Google, Snapchat, YouTube as well as Chinese-owned TikTok. Public school officials said they are "holding social media companies accountable for the harm they have wreaked on the social, emotional, and mental health" of students. "The increase in suicides, attempted suicides, and mental-health related emergency room visits is no coincidence," a statement said. Local and state governments in the...