Big demand in China for India-made Covid meds: A tribute and a warning

January 12, 2023
It has been reported that India-made versions of anti-viral drugs molnupiravir and the combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, known as Paxlovid — the drug found to be most effective against Covid 19, from the US drug company Pfizer — are in high demand in Covid-struck China. This is both a tribute to India’s strength in pharmaceuticals and a warning against commercial malpractice that could bring India a bad name. Pfizer already has a partner in China to make the drug at a cost significantly lower than the $536 a course pricing the company has in place in the US. The...
