Military concerned by Canada’s absence from American-British-Australian security pact

Commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC) Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie speaks during an interview in Ottawa on Dec.14.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press There are concerns at the highest levels of the Canadian Armed Forces that this country won’t have access to the same cutting-edge military technology as its closest allies because it is not part of a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States. The trilateral treaty, nicknamed “AUKUS” after the three countries involved, was announced in September 2021 in what many have seen as a bid to counter China’s growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, where...