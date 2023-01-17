Lenovo Introduces First-Ever 13th Gen Intel-Powered Laptop In India; Check Price, Features Here

Lenovo has yet again made a technological advancement by launching the 2-in-1 convertible laptop in India with a 14-inch 4K OLED display. The major aspect of the laptop is that it has now got the industry-leading 13th generation of the Intel Core i7 processor. "We are thrilled to be the first brand in India to introduce Intel's 13th Gen next-generation computing processor-based laptops. This 2-1 laptop is ideal for people who live multifaceted lives and rely on technology to provide them with smarter, more convenient, and efficient ways of doing things," said Dinesh Nair, Director- of Consumer Business, Lenovo India....