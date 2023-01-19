Texas universities ban TikTok

TikTok is now banned at most of Texas’ public universities after a mandate by the governor — but the same students are still allowed to carry guns under state law. The University of Texas at Austin was among multiple taxpayer-funded schools that announced the popular social media app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, would be blocked on campus Wi-Fi and wired networks Tuesday. “The university is taking these important steps to eliminate risks to information contained in the university’s network and to our critical infrastructure,” technology adviser Jeff Neyland stated in an email to students, according to the...