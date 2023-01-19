The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Law Firm Investigating Diablo Immortal For False Advertising

January 19, 2023
Blizzard's free-to-play Diablo Immortal could find itself in legal trouble, as a law firm specializing in class-action lawsuits is investigating the game for false advertising. Specifically, the Migliaccio & Rathod law firm has announced it is looking for players who purchased a specific Legendary gem, Blessing of the Worthy, which was sold in various in-game bundles that could cost up to $100. At upgrade level one and two, the gem's description originally declared that it would grant users a 20% chance to do damage worth 12% of a player's maximum life, making it incredibly powerful. Then, at level three, the...
