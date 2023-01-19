The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Russian founder of cryptocurrency exchange arrested in Miami, accused of dealing with dirty money as part of "high-tech axis of crypto crime"

January 19, 2023
Source: cbsnews.com cbsnews.com
News Snapshot:
Washington – The founder and senior executive of cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato was arrested on Tuesday in Miami and charged with directing the company to knowingly transmit funds derived from cybercrimes and other illicit activity, Justice Department officials announced Wednesday. Anatoly Legkodymov, a Russian national living in China, is accused of using Bitzlato to create a safe financial haven for criminals, requiring little identifying information for its customers and allowing transactions to go virtually untraced and shielded from investigators. According to prosecutors, the company even allowed users to submit fake registrant information to avoid detection. Investigators said that anonymity attracted drug...
