China to examine US chipmaker Micron's products for cybersecurity risks

March 31 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator will conduct a cybersecurity review of products sold in the country by U.S. memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology Inc (MU.O), the regulator said on Friday. The move, which comes amid a spat over chip technology between Washington and Beijing, is aimed at protecting the security of the supply chain for critical information infrastructure, prevent hidden risks and safeguard national security, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a brief statement. It gave no other details, including which Micron products it was reviewing. In a statement to Reuters, Micron said it was aware...