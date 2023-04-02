Italy curbs ChatGPT, starts probe over privacy concerns

Summary Summary Companies Italy first western country to ban ChatGPT OpenAI has 20 days to respond with remedies or could risk a fine OpenAI says it has disabled ChatGPT for users in Italy MILAN/STOCKHOLM, March 31 (Reuters) - OpenAI has taken ChatGPT offline in Italy after the government's Data Protection Authority on Friday temporarily banned the chatbot and launched a probe over the artificial intelligence application's suspected breach of privacy rules. The agency, also known as Garante, accused Microsoft-backed (MSFT.O) OpenAI of failing to check the age of ChatGPT's users who are supposed to be aged 13 or above. ChatGPT...