Congressman Jamaal Bowman is right to defend TikTok

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) is almost the only congressman thus far to support TikTok, the widely popular social-media app. He is absolutely right to do so. TikTok is being attacked in Congress as being a national security threat; the expressed worry is that all information TikTok finds on U.S. residents will be made available to the Chinese government to spy on us. The proposals floated thus far to deal with threats posed by TikTok to national security — namely, a forced sale or total shut down of TikTok — are clearly unconstitutional. The U.S. government cannot shut down TikTok legally....