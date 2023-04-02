The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Motto of hosting G20 is getting world ready for India and India ready for the world: Jaishankar

April 2, 2023
Source: devdiscourse.com devdiscourse.com
News Snapshot:
Speaking about the significance of India hosting the G20 this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that the motto of India hosting G20 is getting the world ready for India and India ready for the world. "The motto of us hosting the G20 is about getting the world ready for India and India ready for the world," the EAM said while interacting with the public in Bengaluru. The minister said: "We have taken up the G20 at an important time in the world. We consulted 125 countries who are not part of the G20 and came up...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter