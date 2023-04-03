Dow Jones will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures. Tesla deliveries are in focus, along with a surprise Saudi-led OPEC+ crude oil output cut. The stock market rally showed strong action this past week, as bank fears ebbed. The major indexes reclaimed key levels as many leading stocks flashed buy signals or set up. X Tesla (TSLA) reported first-quarter delivery and production figures Sunday, with sales hitting a record thanks to hefty price cuts but falling short of views. China EV rivals BYD (BYDDF), Nio (NIO), XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) have already reported reported...