Twitter No More! Elon Musk Merges Company With X Corp And Twitterverse Is Dishing Memes

> Tech Twitter is not legally a company anymore after its merger into Elon Musk’s X Corp. Per a filing in the United States District Court in the Southern District of Florida, the Delaware based corporation Twitter is now merged into the privately held Nevada based corporation. However, Twitter’s principal business according to the filing is still based out of San Francisco. According to the disclosure statement X Corp doesn’t have any holdings exceeding 10% by any known publicly trading entity. What is Musk's obsession with X though? In 1999 the 51 year old billionaire co-founded X dot com, an...