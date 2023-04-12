Twitter ‘no longer exists’ and is now X Corp, court filing reveals

Twitter “no longer exists” and has merged into a company named X Corp, according to a court filing in the United States. Twitter owner Elon Musk gave a nod to the change yesterday, simply writing, “X”. Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building on January 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Picture: Getty Images via AFP) The details were revealed in court documents after conservative activist Laura Loomer sued Twitter and Facebook when her account was banned. “... as successor in interest to named Defendant Twitter, Inc., hereby states that Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X...