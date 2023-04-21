Acer launches new Laptops, Chromebook, Monitors and Air Purifier: Check all details

Acer has announced a plethora of new products at its Global Press Conference event held yesterday, including laptops, air purifier and a laser projector as well. The brand announced additions to its Eco-Friendly Vero Line with Aspire Vero Laptop and Acer Vero Projector. Then, it launched the Predator Triton 17 X and Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptops, New Swift X 16 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, new Acer TravelMate Line of business laptops, Predator Orion X Desktop and Curved Monitors, an Air Purifier Made with PCR Materials and a new...