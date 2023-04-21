The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Acer launches new Laptops, Chromebook, Monitors and Air Purifier: Check all details

April 21, 2023
Source: themobileindian.com themobileindian.com
News Snapshot:
Acer has announced a plethora of new products at its Global Press Conference event held yesterday, including laptops, air purifier and a laser projector as well. The brand announced additions to its Eco-Friendly Vero Line with Aspire Vero Laptop and Acer Vero Projector. Then, it launched the Predator Triton 17 X and Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptops, New Swift X 16 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, new Acer TravelMate Line of business laptops, Predator Orion X Desktop and Curved Monitors, an Air Purifier Made with PCR Materials and a new...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter