MP Han Dong sues Global News for defamation over foreign meddling allegations

Toronto MP Han Dong is suing Global News and its parent company, Corus Entertainment, over stories he says portrayed him as a "traitor" and a knowing participant in Chinese interference in Canada. The statement of claim, provided by his lawyers and filed Thursday with the Ontario Superior Court in Toronto, accuses Global News of publishing "false, malicious, irresponsible, and defamatory" stories that have "destroyed … Dong's hard-earned reputation and career." In March, Global published a story citing unidentified security sources who alleged Dong told a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 that releasing Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor would benefit the...