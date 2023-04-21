Warning: exec(): Unable to fork [gm -version 2>&1] in /home/chinatec/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wp-optimize/vendor/rosell-dk/exec-with-fallback/src/ExecWithFallback.php on line 111

Warning: exec(): Unable to fork [ffmpeg -version 2>&1] in /home/chinatec/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wp-optimize/vendor/rosell-dk/exec-with-fallback/src/ExecWithFallback.php on line 111
US wants to be part of India’s economic miracle: Official - ChinaTechNews.com

The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

US wants to be part of India’s economic miracle: Official

April 21, 2023
Source: devdiscourse.com devdiscourse.com
News Snapshot:
Observing that the more India grows, the better it is for India, for the United States, and for the world, Biden Administration's point person for South Asia on Thursday said that the US wants to be part of New Delhi's economic miracle. One of the fastest-growing major world economies for the past several years despite the global economic downturn, India, which is now a USD 3 trillion economy, has now set an ambitious goal of becoming a USD 10 trillion economy in a decade and a developed country by 2047. "We want to be part of your economic miracle," Assistant...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter