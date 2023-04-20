The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew doubled down on the platform's commitment to user safety and data security at the TED2023 conference Thursday. Throughout the event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Chew — who was interviewed by Chris Anderson, the head of TED — re-emphasized TikTok's commitment to address concerns raised by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, specifically the issues of child safety, data security and China's influence on the app. The Biden administration has threatened to ban the popular video app in the U.S. because of security concerns about its Chinese owners. Critics argue that TikTok is a national security...