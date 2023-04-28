Phone Comparisons: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 13 Ultra

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is one of the hottest new phones on the market. In this article, we’ll compare it with the best Apple has to offer. We’ll compare the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 13 Ultra. These two smartphones are both great, but in entirely different ways, as they’re quite different. That not only applies to their designs, but everything in between, pretty much. So, there’s a lot to talk about here. We’ll kick things off by listing their specifications, and will then move to a number of other categories. You’ll get to see their designs compared,...