Has Bill C-11 passed? Yes. What you need to know about the Online Streaming Act

April 28, 2023
Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, is Canada’s attempt to update the country’s laws around broadcasting for the first time since 1991. Its journey through Parliament has been confusing and controversial, but we’re finally at the end. The bill has passed in the Senate, meaning it’s en route to becoming law. Here’s everything you need to know. What will Bill C-11 do? The Online Streaming Act would make YouTube and streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney Plus promote Canadian content – such as music, TV and film – the way Canadian radio stations and TV networks are required to...
