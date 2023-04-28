US holding 'more than 100' Russian citizens in jail, says Ambassador Anatoly Antonov

New Delhi: Russian Ambassador to the US on Thursday revealed that more than a hundred Russian nationals are currently in American jails. His comments came after he visited two Russians, Anatoly Legkodymov and Dmitry Ukrainsky, jailed in New York on Wednesday. “We will definitely continue the practice of visiting our compatriots who ended up in American dungeons,” Russia Today quoted Antonov as saying to reporters. “According to some reports, we actually have more than 100 people,” he added. Antonov said that most of the charges Russian citizens face in the US are politically motivated. “I have heard more than once...