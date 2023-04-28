Politics Briefing: PM’s brother wants to appear before committee to defend foundation named for their father: report

Hello, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s brother says he wants to appear before a parliamentary committee to “defend the reputation” of the embattled Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, according to a newspaper report. In an interview with Le Devoir published Thursday, Alexandre Trudeau told the Quebec newspaper that he is ready to tell everything he knows about the foundation named for his father, the former prime minister. Alexandre Trudeau says he has been heavily involved with the foundation over the last 20 years while his older brother, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has cut ties with the organization. The Le Devoir report is...