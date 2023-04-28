Fed chief duped into fake interview with Russians posing as Zelensky

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was fooled by a Russian duo pretending to be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a fake interview broadcast on Russian television, the central bank confirmed Thursday after multiple media reports. The comedy duo of Vladimir Krasnov and Alexei Stolyarov, known colloquially as Vovan and Lexus, claims to have performed similar pranks on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Polish President Andrzej Duda, European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde and Elton John, the BBC reported Thursday. The clips of the interview with Powell could serve to undermine the Fed’s messaging around the economy, which can have a...