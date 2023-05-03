New AI algorithm helps achieve a 128-fold increase in COVID-19 vaccine's antibody response

A team of researchers from Baidu Research has developed an AI algorithm that can rapidly design highly stable COVID-19 mRNA vaccine sequences that were previously unattainable. The algorithm, named LinearDesign, represents a major leap in both stability and efficacy for vaccine sequences, achieving a 128-fold increase in the COVID-19 vaccine's antibody response. This research can apply mRNA medicine encoding to a wider range of therapeutic proteins, such as monoclonal antibodies and anti-cancer drugs, promising broad applications and far-reaching impact." Dr. He Zhang, Staff Software Engineer at Baidu Research Through a collaboration with Oregon State University, StemiRNA Therapeutics, and the University...