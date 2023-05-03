Karnataka elections 2023: What the political debate ignores

Capitals worldwide, regardless of their distance from Kyiv, are feeling the reverberations of the war in Ukraine, which has impacted not only global political and financial systems but also common people everywhere. Ukraine is a key contributor of grain, edible oil and fertilisers to the world’s supply chains and Russia is a major exporter of natural gas and crude oil. Shortages of these items are leading to falling stock markets, rising prices, public discontent and even political upheaval. Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine reminds us that realism remains the bedrock of inter-state relations and that “might” is still “right”....