Tesla Vs. BYD 2023: EV Rivals Are Frenemies Now; TSLA Stock Halts Slide As BYD Nears Buy Point

May 7, 2023
Source: investors.com investors.com
News Snapshot:
Tesla (TSLA) and BYD (BYDDF) are the world's largest electric-vehicle makers, becoming more direct competitors in China and much of the world. But these rivals are also allies. X A lot of attention is focused on EV startups such as Nio (NIO), Li Auto (LI), Xpeng (XPEV), Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID). Efforts by traditional auto giants such as General Motors (GM), Ford Motor (F) and Volkswagen (VWAGY) also get coverage. However, Tesla and BYD stand apart. In 2022, China EV and battery giant BYD's vehicle sales raced ahead of Tesla's. For all-battery electric vehicles (BEVs), Tesla remains No. 1....
