Majority Indian owners, EVs, IPO ahead for MG

MG Motor India, owned by Shanghai-headquartered SAIC Motor, plans to divest a majority stake to Indian entities ahead of a future stock exchange listing, the company’s top executive said, as it works to “Indianize" its operations. The company is expecting a major investment from an Indian partner this year, Rajeev Chaba, CEO emeritus, MG Motor India, said at a round table to discuss the company’s plans. It will also create a roadmap to list on Indian stock exchanges in the next five years. “We are going to Indianize our operations. We plan to dilute our shareholding and the majority, more...