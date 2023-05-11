Dollar stabilises, yuan dips as traders assess inflation implications

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - The dollar found its feet on Thursday while the Chinese yuan dipped to a two-month low after more evidence of weakness in China's post-COVID recovery clouded the outlook for the global economy. The U.S. currency had started the day on the back foot, sliding against the yen under the weight of lower U.S. Treasury yields as slowing U.S. inflation bolstered confidence that the Federal Reserve was done hiking interest rates. But it pared those declines and erased losses against the Aussie dollar and euro following the release of Chinese data showing consumer inflation almost flat-lined...