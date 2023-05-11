The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Free Electrons programme: 'You could think of it as the X Factor for tech start-ups'

May 11, 2023
Free electrons is something that all of us could do with at the moment, given the size of the average electricity bill lately. A global programme, aptly Free Electrons, is a ‘utility accelerator’ which sees seven of the world’s leading electricity generators and suppliers get together to pick the brains of the best energy tech start-ups. The ESB is one of the seven utilities involved and this year, it’s hosting a Free Electrons “bootcamp” in Dublin, the second time that the programme has been held here. The other global participants are AEP (USA), CLP (China), EDP (Portugal), E. On (Germany),...
