Tech & Science Daily podcast: The ‘golden age’ of cancer research AI technology

The Research Information Team Lead at Cancer Research UK has told Tech & Science Daily we are currently in a "golden age" of cancer research. Sam Godfrey discusses the use of new technology to speed up and improve both treatments and the diagnosis of cancers. He highlighted use of the 'iKnife' which can 'sniff' out tumours, a breath test which can detect lung cancer, and how artificial intelligence is being used to save doctors' time. Apple is being investigated in France for practices that may amount to planned obsolescence in iPhones; the practice of making a product obsolete through...